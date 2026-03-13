Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,694 SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 933.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 871,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,594,000 after purchasing an additional 787,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 529.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 720,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,860,000 after buying an additional 606,305 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,309,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 227,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after buying an additional 122,089 shares during the period. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 142,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $100.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $84.48 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.70 and a 200-day moving average of $109.95.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

