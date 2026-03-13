Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,330,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,972,589,000 after buying an additional 368,401 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of United Airlines by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,571,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,406,000 after buying an additional 489,795 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Airlines by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,819,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $704,994,000 after acquiring an additional 90,350 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in United Airlines by 12.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,243,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,977,000 after acquiring an additional 783,551 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,798,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,098,000 after acquiring an additional 137,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Airlines from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on United Airlines from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on United Airlines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.50 target price on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.86.

In other United Airlines news, President Brett J. Hart sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $2,022,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 264,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,170,715.10. The trade was a 6.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $86.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $119.21.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.13. United Airlines had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 5.68%.The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.500 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-14.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

