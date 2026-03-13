Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases 223,393 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 2,056.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,393 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of NU by 276.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,416,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,842,000 after purchasing an additional 13,529,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in NU by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,156,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,550,000 after purchasing an additional 795,781 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in NU by 1,087.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,418,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,865 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NU by 44.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 707,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,332,000 after buying an additional 219,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of NU from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.22.

Shares of NU stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $67.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. NU had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU), commonly known by its consumer brand Nubank, is a Latin American financial technology company that provides digital banking and financial services through a mobile-first platform. The company’s core offerings include no-fee digital checking accounts, credit cards, personal loans, payments and transfers, and a range of savings and investment products. Nubank emphasizes a streamlined customer experience delivered via its smartphone app, combined with data-driven underwriting and automated customer service tools.

Founded in 2013 by David Vélez, Cristina Junqueira and Edward Wible, Nu grew rapidly by targeting underbanked and digitally savvy consumers in Latin America with low-fee, transparent products.

