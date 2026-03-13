Quantitative Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,820,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,110,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,429,000 after acquiring an additional 879,500 shares during the period. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 2,005,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,900 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,540,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,211,000 after purchasing an additional 186,332 shares during the last quarter. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

EWZ stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $23.05 and a one year high of $39.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.03.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the Brazilian equity market. It is a capitalization-weighted index that aims to capture 85% of the (publicly available) total market capitalization.

