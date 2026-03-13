Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $5.63 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,667 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Micron reported very strong fiscal results and margin expansion with AI-driven memory demand tightening supply, underpinning upside to profit and cash flow. Micron’s Next Chapter Starts After Q2
- Positive Sentiment: High-bandwidth memory (HBM) is effectively sold out for 2026, supporting pricing power and near-term revenue visibility for AI customers. HBM Sold Out For 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and hefty price-target raises (including Wolfe Research and Susquehanna) have pushed sentiment higher and helped recent rallies. Wolfe Research Sets $500 Target
- Neutral Sentiment: An upcoming Q2 earnings report and changing institutional ownership ahead of the print are focal catalysts; results/guidance will likely drive the next leg of volatility. Who Owns MU Ahead of Q2
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic partnerships across the supply chain (e.g., Applied Materials) reinforce Micron’s role in AI-memory buildouts but are long-term positives rather than immediate catalysts. Applied Materials Partnerships
- Negative Sentiment: After an enormous YTD gain, profit-taking and broader market weakness are pressuring the stock; several outlets note MU is pulling back more steeply than the market today. MU Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and “toppy” technical calls are prompting caution among some investors despite strong fundamentals — expect higher intraday volatility until earnings/guidance settle expectations. Why Micron Stock Is Sinking Today
Micron Technology stock opened at $405.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $455.50.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.37%.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.21.
Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.
Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.
