Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $4.84 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 141,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IBM shares. DZ Bank raised International Business Machines to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Evercore upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.87.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:IBM opened at $247.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.23. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

