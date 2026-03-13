Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $4.84 Million in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,156 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.8% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 141,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines
In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach purchased 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the purchase, the director owned 434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $304.00 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM
International Business Machines Stock Down 0.6%
NYSE:IBM opened at $247.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.23. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a market cap of $232.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 15.69%.The firm had revenue of $19.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.
International Business Machines News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: IBM published the industry’s first quantum‑centric supercomputing reference architecture, positioning the company as a leader in integrating quantum processors with CPUs/GPUs across on‑prem and cloud environments — this could expand systems, software (quantum + hybrid toolchains) and services revenue over time. IBM Releases a New Blueprint for Quantum-Centric Supercomputing
- Positive Sentiment: IBM partnered with E.SUN Bank to deliver Taiwan’s first enterprise AI governance framework — a commercial proof point for IBM’s responsible‑AI/governance offerings (likely Watsonx and consulting services) that can drive recurring software and advisory revenue in regulated industries. IBM Teams Up With E.SUN Bank on AI Governance
- Neutral Sentiment: IBM’s CFO reiterated the company’s strategic focus on AI, hybrid cloud and quantum in a recent interview — reinforces management’s strategy but does not change near‑term guidance or cash flows. The Motley Fool Interviews IBM CFO Jim Kavanaugh
- Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts remain bullish on IBM as a top technology stock, supporting longer‑term confidence but offering limited immediate catalyst. Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Investor angst about AI competition remains a headwind: IBM shares plunged heavily in a prior session after new AI advances from competitors (Anthropic), signaling that positive long‑term tech news may not offset short‑term fear-driven selling. IBM Stock Drops on AI Fears
- Negative Sentiment: Despite the quantum blueprint, the market reaction has been muted/slightly negative in premarket trading — suggesting investors are prioritizing near‑term catalysts and technical weakness (shares trading well below recent moving averages). What’s Going On With IBM Stock On Thursday?
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.