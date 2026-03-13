Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,733 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 783.3% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 53 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 80.5% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In related news, insider Erika Ashley Fisher sold 841 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.01, for a total transaction of $200,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,423.19. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.00, for a total value of $2,090,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 481,168 shares in the company, valued at $121,735,504. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,702. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $517.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research upgraded HubSpot from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on HubSpot from $550.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.20.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HubSpot stock opened at $257.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 296.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.65. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.20 and a twelve month high of $682.57.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.10. HubSpot had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $846.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc is a software company that develops a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform designed to help organizations attract, engage and delight customers. Its primary business activities center on providing integrated marketing, sales and customer service tools that support inbound marketing strategies, content management, lead nurturing, sales automation and customer support workflows.

The company’s product suite is organized around modular “hubs” built on a central CRM: Marketing Hub, Sales Hub, Service Hub, CMS Hub and Operations Hub.

