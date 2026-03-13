Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,450 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 79,751 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $211,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 94.1% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services stock opened at $567.02 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $576.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $501.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.18.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.650-13.350 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PWR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $495.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $424.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $490.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $576.55.

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

