Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,479 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm accounts for about 1.4% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $96,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,260,635,000 after buying an additional 290,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Qualcomm by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,547,014,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,713,603,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Qualcomm by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 11,533,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,866,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Qualcomm by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,874,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,642,657,000 after purchasing an additional 220,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Qualcomm

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,833,385.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,071 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,898.71. The trade was a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $1,751,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 44,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,845,901.36. This represents a 18.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 45,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,198 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualcomm Stock Up 0.8%

QCOM stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.15. 1,571,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,259,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.53. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Qualcomm’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 price target on shares of Qualcomm in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualcomm

Qualcomm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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