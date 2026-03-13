Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases New Holdings in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 722,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,399,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.21% of IonQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its stake in shares of IonQ by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.05. IonQ, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $84.64.

In other IonQ news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,270.94. The trade was a 46.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,145. This represents a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 10,781 shares of company stock worth $497,804 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Landmark University of Cambridge collaboration to establish the IonQ Quantum Innovation Centre to commercialize quantum research, expand IP and deploy advanced systems — strengthens IonQ’s academic/commercial pipeline and UK presence. Read More.

IONQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

