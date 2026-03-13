Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $15.60 Million in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,602,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of The Descartes Systems Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $126.00 price objective on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — Descartes reported $0.52 EPS vs. $0.50 consensus and revenue of $192.4M (+15.1% YoY) vs. $188.1M expected; management also released the press release, slide deck and call transcript. This is the primary driver of the stock move today. Descartes Announces Fiscal 2026 Fourth Quarter and Annual Financial Results

Q4 results beat expectations — Descartes reported $0.52 EPS vs. $0.50 consensus and revenue of $192.4M (+15.1% YoY) vs. $188.1M expected; management also released the press release, slide deck and call transcript. This is the primary driver of the stock move today. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts retained bullish ratings with meaningful upside estimates despite trimming targets — Morgan Stanley left an “overweight” rating with a $100 PT (~39% upside) and Canaccord kept a “buy” with a $92 PT (~27% upside). Those maintained positive endorsements support further upside. Morgan Stanley note Canaccord note

Several analysts retained bullish ratings with meaningful upside estimates despite trimming targets — Morgan Stanley left an “overweight” rating with a $100 PT (~39% upside) and Canaccord kept a “buy” with a $92 PT (~27% upside). Those maintained positive endorsements support further upside. Neutral Sentiment: Company provided earnings call highlights and investor materials (slides, transcript) — useful for confirming guidance and product/CRM traction but not new headline news. Earnings call highlights

Company provided earnings call highlights and investor materials (slides, transcript) — useful for confirming guidance and product/CRM traction but not new headline news. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target cuts could limit near‑term upside — BMO cut its PT to $82 and moved to “market perform”, and Barclays trimmed to $89 while remaining overweight; multiple downward revisions signal more conservative near‑term estimates even though most PTs remain above the current price. BMO/Barclays notes

The Descartes Systems Group Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $71.98 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.77.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 22.47%.The firm had revenue of $192.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ: DSGX) is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes’ modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

