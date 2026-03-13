Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $39.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 925.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,421 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $39,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 15.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,323,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,224,000 after acquiring an additional 702,838 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,941,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,889,000 after purchasing an additional 765,623 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $91.17 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.36. The firm has a market cap of $159.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 67,514 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $7,038,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 529,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,184,320.50. This trade represents a 11.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,568 shares of company stock valued at $42,639,058. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

