Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,331,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $977.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,039.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $947.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $923.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Featured Stories

