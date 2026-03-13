Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys New Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 115,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,331,000. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 1.0% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth $1,979,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $977.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,039.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $947.29. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market cap of $923.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,260.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, CICC Research upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,229.59.
Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Medicare access is expanding for Zepbound and Mounjaro, which should boost near‑term demand and reduce payer uncertainty for a large patient cohort. Eli Lilly (LLY) and CMS Expand Medicare Access to Zepbound and Mounjaro
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly announced a multibillion manufacturing build‑out in China to secure supply and capture a huge GLP‑1 market — a strategic long‑term revenue driver. Lilly to Invest $3 Billion in China to Boost Obesity Pill
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly is expanding manufacturing and partnerships in Asia (Korea $500M incubator and Japan plant expansion), diversifying capacity and helping global rollout. Eli Lilly invests $500 million in Korea’s biotech growth
- Positive Sentiment: Lilly is pushing multiple product catalysts: an orforglipron filing/launch (oral GLP‑1) and follow‑on candidates (retatrutide) that can sustain growth beyond current injectables. Will Policy Shifts Accelerate Demand for Eli Lilly’s GLP‑1 Drugs?
- Positive Sentiment: Employer Connect and LillyDirect initiatives aim to expand coverage and patient access (potential volume growth even if pricing is pressured). Lilly Employer Connect platform launch
- Neutral Sentiment: Premium share price and 5‑year outperformance have reignited stock‑split and megatrend commentary — sentiment boosters but not immediate fundamentals. Megatrends Still Matter: 3 Growth Stocks for the Next 10 Years (LLY)
- Negative Sentiment: Lilly issued warnings after detecting an unknown impurity in compounded tirzepatide mixed with vitamin B12 — a safety/regulatory concern that can drive near‑term caution and compounding‑market scrutiny. Using Obesity Drug? Eli Lilly Flags Unknown Impurity Found In Compounded Weight Loss Drugs With Vitamin B12
- Negative Sentiment: Shorter‑term technical/market‑sentiment concerns: some analysts/public pieces argue trading momentum has cooled since late 2025, which can accelerate sell‑offs after recent gains. Eli Lilly Reaching For Peak GLP‑1 Euphoria: Rotten Trading Momentum Since November
- Negative Sentiment: Lilly warned some Medicare plans or basic Part D designs might still leave patients with >$50 out‑of‑pocket costs under new CMS rules — a potential near‑term headwind to access and PR. Lilly Warns Some Medicare GLP‑1 Costs Could Exceed $50
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
