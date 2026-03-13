Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,905,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $768,915,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,260,000 after acquiring an additional 789,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,889,000 after purchasing an additional 555,752 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,920,000 after purchasing an additional 460,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $508.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $2.00. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 31.35% and a net margin of 13.16%.The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $875.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.87.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

