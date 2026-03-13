Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Spotify Technology $SPOT

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 87,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,905,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at about $768,915,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,730,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,260,000 after acquiring an additional 789,755 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 3,534.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 571,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,889,000 after purchasing an additional 555,752 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,489,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,920,000 after purchasing an additional 460,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.
Spotify Technology Stock Down 1.0%
Shares of SPOT stock opened at $508.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $503.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $597.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $405.00 and a 52 week high of $785.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPOT. Pivotal Research lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $875.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $750.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $735.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $703.87.
Spotify Technology News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: SongDNA beta is getting strong early-user feedback — the new discovery/metadata feature could boost engagement and differentiation versus rivals, supporting longer-term subscriber and ad revenue growth. Spotify’s SongDNA is already a hit with early access beta listeners
- Positive Sentiment: Product stickiness highlighted — a user-focused piece lists features that keep customers from leaving, underscoring retention advantages (playlists, discovery, cross-platform UX) that help monetization and reduce churn risk. I tried to quit Spotify, but these 4 features keep bringing me back
- Positive Sentiment: Investor attention rising — analysts and retail interest point to Spotify’s improving fundamentals and product initiatives as reasons investors are watching SPOT more closely, which can support multiple expansion if growth continues. Spotify Technology (SPOT) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation debate after a sharp short-term rally — commentary examines whether the recent share-price surge already prices in expected subscriber and ad growth; valuation appears stretched to some investors despite strong recent returns. Is Spotify (SPOT) Still Attractive After Its Recent Share Price Surge?
- Negative Sentiment: Industry criticism resurfaces — pieces questioning Spotify’s claim that it “saved” the music industry highlight ongoing disputes over royalties and artist relations, which could invite reputational or regulatory scrutiny. Spotify says it’s saved the music industry, but not everyone is convinced
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term volatility noted — market reports flag recent daily declines where SPOT fell more than the broader market, reflecting profit-taking after the rally and sensitivity to macro/tech flows. Spotify (SPOT) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.
