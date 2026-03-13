Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Southern Copper Corporation $SCCO

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 106.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 65.1% in the third quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter worth $29,000. United Community Bank purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Lerdo De Tejada Leon Contreras sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $1,954,344.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,783.04. This represents a 93.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Trading Down 6.0%

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $180.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.19 and a 200 day moving average of $148.32. Southern Copper Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $116.51 target price (down from $118.49) on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $154.69 price objective on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and eight have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Southern Copper

About Southern Copper

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE: SCCO) is a large, integrated copper producer whose operations span the full value chain from exploration and mining to smelting, refining and the sale of copper and other metal products. The company produces a range of copper products including copper concentrate and refined cathodes, and recovers valuable byproducts such as molybdenum, silver and zinc. Southern Copper concentrates on high-volume, long-life assets designed to support steady production and processing capabilities.

Southern Copper’s operations are concentrated in Peru and Mexico, where it owns and operates multiple large-scale mining and processing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.