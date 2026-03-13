Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Promus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Promus Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $242,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $63,110,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,103,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,261,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,330,000 after buying an additional 62,533 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley set a $230.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.20.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $198.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.81. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.60 and a 52 week high of $322.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.22. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 357.00% and a net margin of 29.56%.The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Christopher John Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.00 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,920. This trade represents a 50.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.54, for a total transaction of $65,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,738.10. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSK) is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk’s product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

