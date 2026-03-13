Q3 EPS Forecast for Northern Oil and Gas Cut by Analyst

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho set a $29.00 price target on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE:NOG opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.96. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.68 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 545.45%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 58,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 65,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $34 and maintained a constructive view (buy rating), which supports upside expectations and may attract buyers. Citigroup $34 PT

Citigroup raised its price target to $34 and maintained a constructive view (buy rating), which supports upside expectations and may attract buyers. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for NOG to $0.79 (from $0.69), a near-term beat call that could support the next quarter’s sentiment despite other cuts. (Zacks research note)

Zacks Research raised its Q1 2027 EPS estimate for NOG to $0.79 (from $0.69), a near-term beat call that could support the next quarter’s sentiment despite other cuts. (Zacks research note) Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler raised its price target from $27 to $32 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target signals improved outlook but the rating tempers near-term bullish conviction. Piper Sandler PT to $32

Piper Sandler raised its price target from $27 to $32 but kept a “neutral” rating — the higher target signals improved outlook but the rating tempers near-term bullish conviction. Negative Sentiment: NOG launched and priced a substantial underwritten public offering (7,207,208 shares, with an option for ~1.08M additional shares). The offering increases share supply and is the primary driver of downward pressure on the stock. Offering Priced Offering Announced Market Reaction

NOG launched and priced a substantial underwritten public offering (7,207,208 shares, with an option for ~1.08M additional shares). The offering increases share supply and is the primary driver of downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research issued a string of downward revisions across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q2–Q4 2026, Q3–Q4 2027, FY2026–FY2027 and FY2028 changes), cutting FY2026 and FY2027 estimates materially — this reduces forward earnings visibility and likely weighs on valuation multiples. (Zacks research notes)

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc is a publicly traded independent energy company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company’s primary operations are concentrated in the Williston Basin, where it secures acreage positions and partners with drilling operators to advance upstream projects. Through strategic leasehold acquisitions and joint ventures, Northern Oil and Gas seeks to expand its footprint in both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Northern Oil and Gas employs horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies to develop unconventional resource plays, particularly in the Bakken, Three Forks and Red River formations of North Dakota and Montana.

