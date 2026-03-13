Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,265 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 12th total of 11,740 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,673,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,673,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PLDR remained flat at $34.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,681. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $779.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06.

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Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. This represents a yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLDR. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,263,000 after buying an additional 831,613 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

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