Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Short Interest Down 72.2% in February

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 3,265 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the February 12th total of 11,740 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,673,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,673,501 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA PLDR remained flat at $34.58 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,681. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $779.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. This represents a yield of 37.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Company Profile
The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
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