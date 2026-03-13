Prudent Man Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. $CWEN

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 67.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,274 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 16,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 79,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 6.3% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $41.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.42 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.4602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy Group (NYSE: CWEN) is a U.S.-based energy company specializing in the ownership, operation and development of clean and conventional power generation assets. The company’s portfolio spans utility-scale wind and solar farms, biogas and natural gas-fired thermal facilities, as well as distributed generation projects such as rooftop solar and energy storage. Clearway’s generation assets are largely underpinned by long-term power purchase agreements and service contracts with creditworthy counterparties, enabling stable, predictable cash flows.

Originally launched in 2013 as NRG Yield and rebranded to Clearway Energy in 2018 following a strategic sponsorship change, the business has grown into one of the largest independent renewable energy platforms in the United States.

Featured Stories

