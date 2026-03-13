ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $168.96, but opened at $159.93. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $156.47, with a volume of 1,409,054 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Silver

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth $76,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.