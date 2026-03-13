ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG) Short Interest Update

ProShares Ultra Energy (NYSEARCA:DIG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 63,858 shares, an increase of 239.7% from the February 12th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,254 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,254 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ProShares Ultra Energy Price Performance

NYSEARCA DIG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,398. ProShares Ultra Energy has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $108.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.53.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Energy by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 23,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy in the second quarter worth $393,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Energy by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

About ProShares Ultra Energy

ProShares Ultra Oil & Gas (the fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics. The Fund also intends to invest assets not invested in financial instruments, in debt instruments and/or money market instruments.

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