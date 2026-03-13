ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) Short Interest Down 50.3% in February

ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 64,795 shares, a drop of 50.3% from the February 12th total of 130,433 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,934,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 4,934,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short Dow30

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 11,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 during the third quarter worth $74,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Trading Up 1.5%

ProShares Short Dow30 stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 9,817,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,259,358. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 1 year low of $22.43 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies. Components are selected through a discretionary process with no pre-determined criteria except that components should be established United States companies.

