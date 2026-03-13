Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN) Receives $42.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Promis Neurosciences (NASDAQ:PMN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.6667.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PMN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Promis Neurosciences to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Promis Neurosciences from $125.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Promis Neurosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd.

PMN stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59. Promis Neurosciences has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.23.

In other news, insider Johanne Kaplan acquired 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.15. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,494.35. This represents a 70.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Abg Management Ltd. bought 700,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $8,499,988.33. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 943,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,681.70. This represents a 289.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 705,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,523. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMN. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Promis Neurosciences by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,974,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 836,622 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Promis Neurosciences by 168.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 106,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC grew its position in Promis Neurosciences by 367.1% in the third quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC now owns 6,233,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Promis Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for central nervous system disorders. The company’s research programs target cognitive impairment and other neurological symptoms associated with diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

Leveraging a proprietary small‐molecule discovery platform, Promis Neurosciences advances both preclinical and early clinical candidates designed to modulate neural pathways involved in memory, learning and neuroinflammation.

