Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Purchased by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,280,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 551,000 shares during the quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.14% of Prologis worth $146,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth about $1,288,936,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 216.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,050,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,056,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,870,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,640,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,164,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,544 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,256,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,424,000 after purchasing an additional 988,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,141,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Evercore raised their target price on Prologis from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Prologis Stock Down 1.9%

PLD stock opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.80%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

