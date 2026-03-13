Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) EVP Sundar Subramanian Sells 21,594 Shares

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 21,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $813,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,156.30. This trade represents a 58.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sundar Subramanian also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progress Software alerts:

On Wednesday, March 11th, Sundar Subramanian sold 1,600 shares of Progress Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $61,248.00.

On Monday, January 26th, Sundar Subramanian sold 1,352 shares of Progress Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $57,284.24.

Progress Software Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 153,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,606. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.57. Progress Software Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.25 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.86 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 43.90% and a net margin of 7.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their target price on Progress Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progress Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 145.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 275,205 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 61.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 35,660 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,178,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,302,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,853 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,651 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Progress Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,175,000.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.