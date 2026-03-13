Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 20,208 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,208 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.43.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

SMCI opened at $30.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.06. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $62.36.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

