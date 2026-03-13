Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF $IVLU

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,706 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVLU opened at $39.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.84. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $26.41 and a 1 year high of $43.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

