Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 60,596 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,596 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.30. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

