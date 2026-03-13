Private Advisor Group LLC Has $6.42 Million Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 50.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,781 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 30 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 57 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,573.67.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,372.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,234.70 and its 200 day moving average is $999.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.63. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $276.44 and a one year high of $1,500.00.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,243,501.76. This trade represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,229,471.12. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 over the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

