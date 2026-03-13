Private Advisor Group LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF $FLMI

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 223,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.51% of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $205,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $244,000.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

FLMI stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.90. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.05 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0748 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

