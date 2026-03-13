Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BCIC. Weiss Ratings downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portman Ridge Finance has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

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Portman Ridge Finance Price Performance

Portman Ridge Finance Announces Dividend

NASDAQ BCIC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.57. The company had a trading volume of 111,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Portman Ridge Finance has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $16.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 329.82%.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

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Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

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