Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) Director Sells $143,208.00 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Get Free Report) Director Dean Kehler sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $143,208.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,149.44. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance
Shares of BCIC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 211,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.39.
Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 329.82%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on BCIC. Zacks Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.
View Our Latest Analysis on Portman Ridge Finance
Key Stories Impacting Portman Ridge Finance
Here are the key news stories impacting Portman Ridge Finance this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage and comparisons from financial sites discuss BCIC alongside small-cap peers; these are informational and unlikely to move fundamentals by themselves. Analyzing SouthPeak Interactive & Portman Ridge Finance
- Neutral Sentiment: Additional head-to-head and financial-contrast pieces provide background for retail/institutional readers but contain no new material corporate disclosures. SouthPeak vs Portman Ridge Financial Contrast
- Neutral Sentiment: Another comparative article reiterates the same analyst/peer context rather than fresh catalysts. Head-To-Head Survey: SouthPeak vs Portman Ridge
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous zero values and NaN changes (days-to-cover reported as 0.0). This appears to be a data/reporting artifact and gives no clear signal on short pressure.
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Dean C. Kehler sold multiple blocks of BCIC shares on March 11–12 (totaling about 26,554 shares for roughly $237k across reported transactions). Large insider sales can be perceived negatively by the market; filings are available via the SEC. SEC Ownership Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded BCIC from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” which may influence retail and ETF flows that track sentiment/ratings. Zacks.com
- Negative Sentiment: Reported analyst coverage (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods) has reduced expectations for BCIC’s stock price, adding to downward pressure from ratings and insider activity.
About Portman Ridge Finance
Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.
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