Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) Director Sells $143,208.00 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Get Free Report) Director Dean Kehler sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $143,208.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 111,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,149.44. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Performance

Shares of BCIC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 211,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,378. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.39.

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Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 329.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp ( NASDAQ:BCIC Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCIC. Zacks Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Portman Ridge Finance

Key Stories Impacting Portman Ridge Finance

Here are the key news stories impacting Portman Ridge Finance this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage and comparisons from financial sites discuss BCIC alongside small-cap peers; these are informational and unlikely to move fundamentals by themselves. Analyzing SouthPeak Interactive & Portman Ridge Finance

Recent coverage and comparisons from financial sites discuss BCIC alongside small-cap peers; these are informational and unlikely to move fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Additional head-to-head and financial-contrast pieces provide background for retail/institutional readers but contain no new material corporate disclosures. SouthPeak vs Portman Ridge Financial Contrast

Additional head-to-head and financial-contrast pieces provide background for retail/institutional readers but contain no new material corporate disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Another comparative article reiterates the same analyst/peer context rather than fresh catalysts. Head-To-Head Survey: SouthPeak vs Portman Ridge

Another comparative article reiterates the same analyst/peer context rather than fresh catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous zero values and NaN changes (days-to-cover reported as 0.0). This appears to be a data/reporting artifact and gives no clear signal on short pressure.

Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous zero values and NaN changes (days-to-cover reported as 0.0). This appears to be a data/reporting artifact and gives no clear signal on short pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Dean C. Kehler sold multiple blocks of BCIC shares on March 11–12 (totaling about 26,554 shares for roughly $237k across reported transactions). Large insider sales can be perceived negatively by the market; filings are available via the SEC. SEC Ownership Filing

Insider selling: Director Dean C. Kehler sold multiple blocks of BCIC shares on March 11–12 (totaling about 26,554 shares for roughly $237k across reported transactions). Large insider sales can be perceived negatively by the market; filings are available via the SEC. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded BCIC from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” which may influence retail and ETF flows that track sentiment/ratings. Zacks.com

Zacks downgraded BCIC from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” which may influence retail and ETF flows that track sentiment/ratings. Negative Sentiment: Reported analyst coverage (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods) has reduced expectations for BCIC’s stock price, adding to downward pressure from ratings and insider activity.

About Portman Ridge Finance

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

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