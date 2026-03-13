Polymath (POLY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $76.91 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 47.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, Polymath has traded 313% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a market capitalization of $76.91 million and $3.43 thousand worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.0832 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00077307 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.08061611 USD and is up 39.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $3,460.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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