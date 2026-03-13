Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $4.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 123.05% from the company’s previous close.
PLRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PLRX
Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance
Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 89,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $114,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 505,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,169.28. The trade was a 15.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,514,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,789 shares in the last quarter. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Prosight Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 7,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 1,555,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,257 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 307.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,958,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,336 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,938,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,054 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Pliant Therapeutics
Pliant Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for fibrotic diseases. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Pliant applies a precision medicine approach to target integrin-mediated signaling pathways implicated in the development and progression of fibrosis across organ systems.
The company’s lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small molecule designed to inhibit both αvβ1 and αvβ6 integrins in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).
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