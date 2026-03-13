Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at KeyCorp

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised Planet Fitness to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.93.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $74.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.15. Planet Fitness has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $114.47.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $376.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 97.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 184.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 51.9% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Planet Fitness

Here are the key news stories impacting Planet Fitness this week:

About Planet Fitness

(Get Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc is a franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Hampton, New Hampshire. Established in 1992, the company designs and equips its clubs to offer a non-intimidating workout environment, often marketed under its “Judgment Free Zone” philosophy. Planet Fitness markets affordable membership plans and a variety of cardio and strength-training equipment, positioning itself to attract casual and first-time gym users.

The company operates through a network of franchised and company-owned clubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.