Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s current price.

ADBE has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $346.96.

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Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock traded down $15.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.30. 7,388,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,622,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.01. Adobe has a 52 week low of $244.28 and a 52 week high of $422.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.19. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.800-5.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares in the company, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe Company Profile

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Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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