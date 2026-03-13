Piper Sandler Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $15.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on S. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank set a $15.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.02.

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SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. 8,339,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,295,298. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.77. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.83.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $271.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 10,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $140,351.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 400,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,536,028.51. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Peek bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,800. This trade represents a 50.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,591. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 37.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,104,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,758,000 after purchasing an additional 853,508 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 22.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,399,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,258,000 after purchasing an additional 437,724 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $6,153,000. M & L Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,528,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,141,000 after purchasing an additional 828,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Key SentinelOne News

Here are the key news stories impacting SentinelOne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat on EPS, revenue growth and firm milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (vs. $0.06 consensus), revenue up ~20% and said it surpassed $1 billion in revenue and achieved full‑year operating profitability — core fundamentals that support positive sentiment. Business Wire Release

Q4 results beat on EPS, revenue growth and firm milestones: SentinelOne reported $0.07 EPS (vs. $0.06 consensus), revenue up ~20% and said it surpassed $1 billion in revenue and achieved full‑year operating profitability — core fundamentals that support positive sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Management issued FY27 and Q1 FY27 EPS guidance above Street estimates (EPS guidance notably positive versus expectations), reducing some near‑term earnings uncertainty and supporting the rally. Company Slide Deck

Management issued FY27 and Q1 FY27 EPS guidance above Street estimates (EPS guidance notably positive versus expectations), reducing some near‑term earnings uncertainty and supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Strong analyst bullishness persists: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy with a $24 PT and Wedbush kept an Outperform with $20 — both imply large upside and likely supported buying interest. TickerReport / Guggenheim

Strong analyst bullishness persists: Guggenheim reaffirmed a Buy with a $24 PT and Wedbush kept an Outperform with $20 — both imply large upside and likely supported buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: Large call buying (≈19,630 calls) indicates speculative/bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside. Benzinga Options Note

Unusual options activity: Large call buying (≈19,630 calls) indicates speculative/bullish positioning that can amplify intraday upside. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts trimmed price targets but kept constructive ratings: Needham cut its PT to $18 but retained a Buy, signaling continued confidence despite moderating upside. StreetInsider

Some analysts trimmed price targets but kept constructive ratings: Needham cut its PT to $18 but retained a Buy, signaling continued confidence despite moderating upside. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo nudged its PT up to $14 but kept an Equal Weight rating — a modest move that signals limited near‑term upside from that shop. Benzinga

Wells Fargo nudged its PT up to $14 but kept an Equal Weight rating — a modest move that signals limited near‑term upside from that shop. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley trimmed its PT to $17 and remains Equal Weight, another signal of mixed analyst conviction. Benzinga

Morgan Stanley trimmed its PT to $17 and remains Equal Weight, another signal of mixed analyst conviction. Neutral Sentiment: CEO commentary (publicly critical of large rivals) keeps the company in the headlines but is unlikely to move fundamentals immediately; it can, however, influence perception of competitive positioning. 247WallSt

CEO commentary (publicly critical of large rivals) keeps the company in the headlines but is unlikely to move fundamentals immediately; it can, however, influence perception of competitive positioning. Negative Sentiment: Cautious near‑term profit forecast & competitive pressure: Reuters and others flagged that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast came in below some Street estimates and management cited stiff competition and a finance leadership transition — factors that triggered initial selling pressure. Reuters

Cautious near‑term profit forecast & competitive pressure: Reuters and others flagged that SentinelOne’s quarterly profit forecast came in below some Street estimates and management cited stiff competition and a finance leadership transition — factors that triggered initial selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction volatility: Several outlets note the stock fell after the report before rebounding, reflecting investor skepticism about sustainability of margin gains and competitive risks. 247WallSt Volatility Note

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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