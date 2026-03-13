Pier Capital LLC Takes Position in UiPath, Inc. $PATH

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 128,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,895,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,434 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 53.3% during the second quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 13,722,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,772,244 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 76.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,407,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926,341 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in UiPath by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,048,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in UiPath by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,814,000 after purchasing an additional 378,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UiPath from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $14.00 price target on UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on UiPath from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and first full‑year GAAP profitability — Revenue $481.1M (+13% YoY) and EPS $0.30 beat consensus; ARR and margins improved, and management highlighted accelerating enterprise AI adoption. Q4 Results Release

Q4 beat and first full‑year GAAP profitability — Revenue $481.1M (+13% YoY) and EPS $0.30 beat consensus; ARR and margins improved, and management highlighted accelerating enterprise AI adoption. Positive Sentiment: Share‑repurchase program and cash generation — Company announced a new $500M buyback and reported strong free cash flow (management cited robust FCF conversion), which supports capital returns and EPS upside. Buyback & Analysis

Share‑repurchase program and cash generation — Company announced a new $500M buyback and reported strong free cash flow (management cited robust FCF conversion), which supports capital returns and EPS upside. Positive Sentiment: Product/partner catalysts — Continued push into agentic AI (platform shift), plus an expanded strategic alliance with Deloitte to launch an Agentic ERP offering, which could accelerate enterprise adoption and upsells. Deloitte Alliance

Product/partner catalysts — Continued push into agentic AI (platform shift), plus an expanded strategic alliance with Deloitte to launch an Agentic ERP offering, which could accelerate enterprise adoption and upsells. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance is mixed — Q1 revenue guide was roughly in line (midpoint slightly above Street) but FY‑27 revenue guidance implies materially slower growth (~10% top‑line growth), leaving investors uncertain on near‑term cadence. Guidance Coverage

Guidance is mixed — Q1 revenue guide was roughly in line (midpoint slightly above Street) but FY‑27 revenue guidance implies materially slower growth (~10% top‑line growth), leaving investors uncertain on near‑term cadence. Neutral Sentiment: Options and technical activity — Unusual call buying and heavy intraday volume suggest active positioning around the print; some commentators view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity if adoption accelerates. Market Activity

Options and technical activity — Unusual call buying and heavy intraday volume suggest active positioning around the print; some commentators view the pullback as a potential buying opportunity if adoption accelerates. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares declined after hours and into the session as the slower full‑year growth outlook offset the beat and first full‑year profit, prompting sellers. Market Reaction

Market reaction: shares declined after hours and into the session as the slower full‑year growth outlook offset the beat and first full‑year profit, prompting sellers. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price‑target trims and cautious notes — Multiple firms trimmed targets/ratings (Mizuho, TD Cowen, Truist, Wells Fargo, DA Davidson and others), increasing near‑term downside risk from sentiment and forcing re‑rating debates. Analyst Coverage

Analyst price‑target trims and cautious notes — Multiple firms trimmed targets/ratings (Mizuho, TD Cowen, Truist, Wells Fargo, DA Davidson and others), increasing near‑term downside risk from sentiment and forcing re‑rating debates. Negative Sentiment: Short‑term risk: decelerating revenue growth expectations — Street commentary notes that agentic‑AI upside is real but may take quarters to translate into faster ARR growth and higher valuations, keeping pressure on multiple expansion near term. Barron’s Take

UiPath Stock Performance

PATH opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.98. UiPath, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. UiPath had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $481.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $675,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,893,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,682,710.85. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 67,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $1,086,234.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 557,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,968,150.80. The trade was a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 787,468 shares of company stock valued at $12,862,285 in the last quarter. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization. Its platform's embedded AI, ML, and NLP capabilities improve decisioning and information processing; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; emulate human behavior allows organizations to address a myriad of use cases; multi-tenant platform enterprise deployment with security and governance and Automation Cloud, which enables customers to begin automating without the need to provision infrastructure, install applications, or perform additional configurations; intuitive interface and low-code, drag-and-drop functionality; signed to enable people and automations to work together; and tracks, measures, and forecasts the performance of automations, enables customers to gain powerful insights and generate key performance indicators with actionable metric.

