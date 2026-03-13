Pier Capital LLC Takes $3.38 Million Position in Alkami Technology, Inc. $ALKT

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 136,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Alkami Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKT. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Alkami Technology by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Alkami Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 29,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 32.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 85,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 8.6% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALKT has been the topic of several research reports. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkami Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Atlantic L.P. General bought 900,000 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.41 per share, with a total value of $16,569,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,879,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,930,692.91. This trade represents a 6.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Linebarger sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $93,254.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 216,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,337.70. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,846,015 shares of company stock worth $50,564,148 and sold 13,739 shares worth $232,189. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkami Technology Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ ALKT opened at $18.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -39.28 and a beta of 0.57. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Key Stories Impacting Alkami Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Alkami Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Large insider purchases: Director Atlantic L.P. executed multiple buys this week (totaling roughly 2.85M shares across March 9–11), representing about $50M+ of buying and materially increasing its stake — a strong signal of insider conviction. InsiderTrades: Atlantic L.P. Buys

Large insider purchases: Director Atlantic L.P. executed multiple buys this week (totaling roughly 2.85M shares across March 9–11), representing about $50M+ of buying and materially increasing its stake — a strong signal of insider conviction. Positive Sentiment: Customer win / product expansion: Empower Federal Credit Union expanded its Alkami relationship by selecting MANTL (Alkami partner) for omnichannel onboarding and account opening — incremental revenue opportunity and validation of Alkami’s platform. PR Newswire: Empower FCU Selects MANTL

Customer win / product expansion: Empower Federal Credit Union expanded its Alkami relationship by selecting MANTL (Alkami partner) for omnichannel onboarding and account opening — incremental revenue opportunity and validation of Alkami’s platform. Positive Sentiment: Product update: Alkami upgraded its software development kit (SDK), which could make integrations easier for banks/partners and support future sales / retention. This is a tactical positive for product-led growth. MSN: SDK Upgrade

Product update: Alkami upgraded its software development kit (SDK), which could make integrations easier for banks/partners and support future sales / retention. This is a tactical positive for product-led growth. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest reporting appears inconsistent/erroneous: filings in mid‑March show “0 shares” and NaN changes — the published days‑to‑cover is 0.0. This looks like data noise rather than a meaningful rise in bearish positioning. (Monitor for corrected filings.)

Short‑interest reporting appears inconsistent/erroneous: filings in mid‑March show “0 shares” and NaN changes — the published days‑to‑cover is 0.0. This looks like data noise rather than a meaningful rise in bearish positioning. (Monitor for corrected filings.) Neutral Sentiment: Valuation discussion: Recent writeups note mixed signals from DCF vs. sales‑based valuation models, suggesting investor views remain divided on fair value given growth outlook and current profitability. Yahoo: Valuation Analysis

Valuation discussion: Recent writeups note mixed signals from DCF vs. sales‑based valuation models, suggesting investor views remain divided on fair value given growth outlook and current profitability. Negative Sentiment: Analyst trims and pressure: Several brokers have cut price targets recently (examples include JPMorgan, Needham, Barclays), lowering upside expectations and contributing to downward pressure on sentiment. MarketBeat: Analyst Notes & Targets

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

Further Reading

