Pier Capital LLC Sells 75,478 Shares of IMAX Corporation $IMAX

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,478 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.25% of IMAX worth $4,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in IMAX by 0.4% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 70,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in IMAX by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IMAX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in IMAX by 125.0% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in IMAX by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 121,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $4,860,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 765,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,676,580.20. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.18% of the company’s stock.

IMAX opened at $38.26 on Friday. IMAX Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $43.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.33.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. IMAX had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.50%.The company had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. IMAX’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IMAX Corporation will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut IMAX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of IMAX from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

IMAX Corporation is a global leader in immersive entertainment technologies, specializing in the design, manufacture and distribution of high-resolution cameras, projectors, and proprietary software solutions that enhance both film production and theatrical exhibition. The company licenses its premium large-format system to theatre owners and filmmakers around the world, enabling audiences to experience movies with greater clarity, scale and sound fidelity. IMAX also offers turnkey theatre development services, assisting cinema operators with auditorium design, installation and custom branding to optimize the customer experience.

Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, IMAX has built a reputation for pioneering film-format innovations, including its patented dual 15-perforation, 70-millimeter projection system.

