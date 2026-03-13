Pier Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Pier Capital LLC cut its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,072 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty makes up 1.2% of Pier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.10% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 129.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 29.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $72.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.68. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $49.40 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $489.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Wall Street Zen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.