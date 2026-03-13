Pier Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 9,461 Valmont Industries, Inc. $VMI

Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 357.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 93.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 223.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of VMI stock opened at $419.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $447.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.07 and a fifty-two week high of $487.58.

Valmont Industries Increases Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.95 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 23.82%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 20.500-23.500 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on VMI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $492.00 to $501.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valmont Industries

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc (NYSE: VMI) is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in infrastructure and agricultural products. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, the company engages in the design, production and distribution of engineered products that support water management, power transmission, lighting and traffic infrastructure. Valmont’s solutions range from center-pivot and lateral-move irrigation systems to utility poles, transmission towers, lighting structures and highway traffic signal support structures.

The company operates through several core business segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.