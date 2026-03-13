Pier Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Powell Industries, Inc. $POWL

Pier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,754 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.13% of Powell Industries worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Powell Industries by 42.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POWL. Glj Research started coverage on shares of Powell Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Powell Industries from $427.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Powell Industries in a report on Monday, December 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Powell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Powell Industries news, Treasurer David L. Eckenrode sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer owned 443 shares in the company, valued at $252,510. This represents a 39.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ping Ni sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,570. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,158 shares of company stock valued at $17,160,352. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Stock Down 0.3%

POWL opened at $513.56 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.89 and a 52-week high of $612.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $480.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.50. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Powell Industries shares are going to split on Monday, April 6th. The 3-1 split was recently announced. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Sunday, April 5th.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $251.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.34 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 16.82%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.02%.

Powell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc is an industrial electrical engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and integration of customized power control and distribution solutions. The firm’s offerings range from medium‐voltage switchgear and power control centers to bus duct, motor control centers and specialty transformers. Powell also provides automation systems, protective relaying, metering, supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) platforms, and turnkey engineering services to help clients manage critical power infrastructure.

Serving the oil and gas, petrochemical, refining, utility, mining and industrial sectors, Powell’s products are engineered to meet demanding performance, safety and reliability requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.