Pier Capital LLC Acquires 15,805 Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. $SKY

Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,805 shares during the period. Champion Homes accounts for approximately 1.5% of Pier Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Champion Homes worth $9,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Champion Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Champion Homes by 712.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 61,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Champion Homes by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Champion Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $356,000.

Insider Activity at Champion Homes

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $236,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 51,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,178.25. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Champion Homes Stock Down 1.1%

SKY opened at $77.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $99.17.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $656.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.40 million. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, CJS Securities raised shares of Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Champion Homes Profile

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

