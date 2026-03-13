PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ) Short Interest Down 68.1% in February

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,955 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 12th total of 15,548 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PBQQ traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $29.28.

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PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0042 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBQQ. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $414,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF by 623.3% during the fourth quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 54,052 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (PBQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of four PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETFs. PBQQ was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.

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