PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ) Short Interest Down 68.1% in February

PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (NASDAQ:PBQQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,955 shares, a drop of 68.1% from the February 12th total of 15,548 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,743 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:PBQQ traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.46. PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF has a twelve month low of $22.43 and a twelve month high of $29.28.
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were issued a $0.0042 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF
PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Company Profile
The PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF (PBQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of four PGIM Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETFs. PBQQ was launched on Dec 27, 2024 and is issued by PGIM.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Laddered Nasdaq-100 Buffer 12 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.