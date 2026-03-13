PFG Advisors Makes New $540,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,064,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $18,191,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 7,958,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,794,000 after acquiring an additional 575,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 5,946,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,572,000 after acquiring an additional 359,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phil A. Younker & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,205,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,304,000 after acquiring an additional 355,717 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4%

SCHZ opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.