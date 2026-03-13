PFG Advisors Acquires Shares of 3,310 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

PFG Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $214.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $226.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.53 and a 200-day moving average of $210.63.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

