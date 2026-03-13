PFG Advisors Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,759,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,812,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,427,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,709,000 after acquiring an additional 34,466 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,823,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,211 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,698,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,969,000 after acquiring an additional 80,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,938 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of IWS opened at $145.01 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.85 and a 12-month high of $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market. The Value Index is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities issued by those Russell Midcap Index companies with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

