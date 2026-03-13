Penumbra, Inc. $PEN Stake Lowered by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Penumbra by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,760,000 after buying an additional 185,306 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,314,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1,139.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 633,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,571,000 after acquiring an additional 582,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $114,014,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 13.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 367,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,984,000 after acquiring an additional 44,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,432 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.30, for a total value of $832,473.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,282,231.90. The trade was a 11.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.64, for a total transaction of $58,151.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,573,027.20. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,804 shares of company stock worth $948,419. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $374.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $370.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $374.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEN

Penumbra Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Penumbra stock opened at $335.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.07. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.26 and a fifty-two week high of $362.41. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($1.49). Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc is a global healthcare company specializing in the development and manufacture of innovative medical devices that address neurovascular and peripheral vascular conditions. The company focuses on products designed to improve patient outcomes in acute ischemic stroke, aneurysm treatment and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra’s technologies are used by interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons and interventional cardiologists in hospitals and clinics around the world.

At the core of Penumbra’s portfolio is its mechanical thrombectomy platform, which includes aspiration catheters and accessory devices engineered to remove blood clots in acute stroke cases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.