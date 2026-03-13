Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$61.00.

PPL has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th.

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Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.7%

Pembina Pipeline stock traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$61.14. 58,689 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,563,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$48.35 and a 52-week high of C$61.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$57.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.84.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.91 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 3.439908 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pembina Pipeline

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Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading energy transportation and midstream service provider that has served North America’s energy industry for more than 70 years. Pembina owns an extensive network of strategically located assets, including hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas pipelines, gas gathering and processing facilities, oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics services, and an export terminals business. Through our integrated value chain, we seek to provide safe and reliable energy solutions that connect producers and consumers across the world, support a more sustainable future and benefit our customers, investors, employees and communities.

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